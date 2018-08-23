A Paris man on the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list has been captured in Lexington.

31-year-old Gerald Eugene Dolberry was captured Wednesday afternoon with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Service – Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Lexington Police Department, Jackson Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dolberry, who was added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list Monday, was wanted by the Paris Police Department and TBI to face two counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder.

