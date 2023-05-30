Paris Police Department competing for K-9 grant

The Paris Police Department is competing for grant funding for its K9 team and is asking for the public’s help in the competition.

The grant is from “Aftermath Cares,” which sponsors the annual photo competition to determine where they disperse the K9 grant funding.

Residents are asked to go to this website and vote for the Paris Police Department’s K-9 unit photo featuring Sergeant Ashley Wood and her K9 partner, “Ace.”

Residents can vote once a day through June 5 and anyone is eligible to vote for the Paris Police Department’s K9 entry. You do not have to be a resident of the City of Paris or Henry County to vote.