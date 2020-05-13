The Paris Police Department is recognizing its Officer of the Year and Dispatcher of the Year.

Chief Chuck Elizondo says Patrolman Daniel Andres has been named Officer of the Year 2020 and Katie Braham is the Dispatcher of the Year for 2020.

Patrolman Daniel Andres is a 2010 graduate of Henry County High School. He attended Army basic training at Fort Leonard Wood Missouri in 2013 and is currently enlisted with the Tennessee National Guard. Andres was activated will the Tennessee National Guard in March of 2020 to assist with tornado damage in Middle Tennessee.

Officer Andres was hired by the Paris Police Department April 4th, 2017. He attended the Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy at Donelson in December 2017 and basic SWAT school in April of 2018. Officer Andres is currently a member of the Paris Police Department F.A.S.T. Felony Arrest and Search Team.

Chief Elizondo says Patrolman Andres has a positive attitude, is proactive in policing, is service-minded, and at the top of his shift in arrest, citations, and incident reports.

Lisa Katie Braham was born and raised in Henry County and is the daughter of Violet Roberts. Katie attended Henry School and Henry County High School.

Braham is married to Zack Braham and they have two children, Carson and Isabella. With her children, she is involved in baseball, softball and is treasurer of the Harrelson School PTO.

Braham has been dispatcher since January 2017. During the application process for dispatcher, she listed three qualities as her character traits: responsible, calm, and respectful,

Elizondo says Braham has these character traits and more.

Braham says she has enjoyed every minute of being a dispatcher.