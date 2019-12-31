The Paris Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Department are partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office “Booze It and Lose It” campaign to increase impaired-driving enforcement tonight for New Year’s Eve.

Paris Police Chief Chuck Elizondo says his officers will be on patrol looking for drunk and distracted drivers and that the Paris Police Department wants everyone to have fun ringing in the New Year tonight, but to do it responsibly.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office provides grant funding to support the Paris Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office increased enforcement efforts during the “Booze It and Lose It” campaign.