The Paris Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Governor’s Highway Safety Office during the July 4th holiday to increase seat belt enforcement.

Chief Chuck Elizondo says the increase in saturation patrols will run through Sunday night and specifically target those not wearing a seat belt.

According to the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee is considered a seat belt “low use” state on a national level, and over half of Tennessee’s traffic fatalities were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

