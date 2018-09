The City of Paris is set to receive a loan and grant from the USDA Rural Development to help rebuild and improve rural water and wastewater infrastructure.

The City of Paris will use a $7.2 million dollar loan and a $1 million dollar grant for the construction of a new water treatment plant.

A filter building with new pumps will also be constructed.

Service will be upgraded for 5,060 users and three wholesale customers.

