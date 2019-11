Former Union City High School basketball standout Parker Stewart has again been recognized by the Ohio Valley Conference.

For the second straight week, Stewart has been named the conference “Newcomer of the Week”.

In the Skyhawks lone game last week, Stewart scored 22 points and played a career high 39 minutes against undefeated Northern Iowa.

The 6’5” Stewart was 9-of-17 from the field, which included 4-of-9 from outside the three point arc.