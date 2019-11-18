Former Union City High School basketball standout Parker Stewart has received an honor from the Ohio Valley Conference.

Stewart was named the conference “Basketball Newcomer of the Week” as a member of the UT-Martin Skyhawks.

The 6’5” combo guard led the Skyhawks in scoring with 20.5 points per game, in rebounding with 6.5 per game, and assists with 3.5 per game this past week.

Last Wednesday, Stewart scored 32 points in a 98-91 win over Western Illinois.

The Union City native currently ranks fourth in the OVC with 32.5 minutes per game and seventh on made three-point-goals.