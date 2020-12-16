Former Union City High School, and UT-Martin basketball player Parker Stewart, has selected the Indiana Hoosiers as his next stop.

ESPN reported the graduate transfer committed to Indiana, after considering Memphis, Arkansas and Kansas State.

Stewart finished his undergraduate degree in November, making him a graduate transfer, and potentially eligible for the second semester at Indiana.

Stewart said he choose Indiana due to its proximity to Martin and Ohio, where he was originally from.

He made the decision to enter the transfer portal in late November, following the sudden death of his father, Anthony Stewart, who was the head coach at UT-Martin.

Stewart earned second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors last season, after averaging 19.2 points and 3.8 assists.

He started his career at Pittsburgh before transferring to play for his father in Martin.