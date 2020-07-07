Parker Stewart is coming back to UT Martin after withdrawing his name from the 2020 NBA Draft pool.

Stewart announced his intentions to enter the NBA Draft on March 27.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic prevented any prospect from showcasing their talents at the NBA Draft Combine, the 6-5, 200-pounder took part in virtual workouts for several NBA teams, mostly through Zoom meetings and phone calls alongside his NCAA-certified agent.

“I am definitely very thankful for the feedback from the NBA and from my agent Austin Walton from NEXT Sports, who helped guide me throughout the process,” Stewart said. “I think my ability to play different positions – paired with my size and shooting ability – are the best aspects of my game. I will continue to work on and improve my athleticism and mobility to make myself a better player.”

Stewart, who in the summer of 2019 became the first-ever UTM student-athlete to earn a degree in two years, is only three courses shy of finishing his Masters degree and will work towards completing those studies this fall.

In his debut season as a Skyhawk last year, Stewart shined on his way to All-OVC second team and OVC All-Newcomer accolades. He also landed on the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 19 squad after he was the only NCAA Division I player to average at least 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 three-point field goals made per game in 2019-20.

Stewart topped the OVC in three-point field goals per game (2.8) and also ranked in the top-10 in the league in scoring (19.2 points per game, third), assists (3.8 per contest, seventh) and free throw percentage (.766, 10th). Additionally, he snared 4.6 rebounds per game and knocked down 34.8 percent of his tries from beyond the three-point arc.

In the process, Stewart became only the second player in UT Martin history to win the OVC Newcomer of the Week award at least five times. He went off for at least 30 points on four different occasions and scored at least 20 points in a dozen games.

Stewart will be one of seven returners on the 2020-21 Skyhawk squad, as the junior joins a vaunted seven-man recruiting class.

“One of the main reasons for coming back is that I want to go out a winner,” Stewart said. “My goals for next season are to win and be more of a leader by being a vocal presence both on the court and in the locker room. I think that is something that we lacked last year.”