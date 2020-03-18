Parkers Crossroads in Henderson County will receive part of over $100,000 from the Tennessee Wars Commission in grants funding six projects in six counties across the state.

Grants from the Tennessee Wars Commission, a division of the Tennessee Historical Commission, support projects that preserve, protect, and interpret the military heritage of Tennessee from the period of the French and Indian War through the Civil War.

Parkers Crossroads in Henderson County is receiving over $48,000 to expand the historic park’s collection of field artillery pieces.