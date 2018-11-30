A traffic stop on the Purchase Parkway resulted multiple charges being issued against a Tennessee woman.

Fulton County Sheriff’s reports said deputy Brandon Mayo stopped the vehicle, which was being operated by 32 year old Micah Lindsay Porter, of Finley.

Following the stop, Ms. Porter said her license had been revoked in Tennessee for non-payment of fines.

Ms. Porter also acknowledged a marijuana cigarette in the vehicle, with a search also yielding a purse that contained four bags of crystal methamphetamine, a large number of syringes, a glass methamphetamine pipe and two marijuana cigarettes.

Charges were issued for trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle on a revoked license.

The report said Ms. Porters young son was in the vehicle, and was picked up by family members.

