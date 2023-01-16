Parr promotes library’s resources at recent Martin Kiwanis meeting

Martin Public Library Director Katie Parr encouraged Martin Kiwanis members at last week’s meeting to continue using the many resources at their local library and also to explore available virtual options, including the Tennessee Electronic Library (TEL), a virtual library that can be accessed anywhere in Tennessee with an internet connection.

Parr explained that the more than 400,000 free electronic resources include magazines, scholarly journals, podcasts, videos, e-books, test preparation materials, federal census records, Tennessee primary source materials, and more.

Earl Wright, the Kiwanis program facilitator for January, introduced Parr and thanked her for the good work she is doing at MPL.

She’ll mark her one-year anniversary as the Library Director on February 28.

Parr is pictured here with Kiwanis president-elect Clinton Smith, who presented her with a certificate showing that a donation will be made in her honor to MPL.

She holds a master’s degree in library science from Southern Mississippi University and has worked as a teacher, coach, and school librarian in public schools in Mississippi and Tennessee.

Parr said that being director of Martin Public Library is her dream job and that she is excited to help everyone in the community learn and grow from utilizing the resources and programs offered through this library.

(submitted by Martin Kiwanis Club)