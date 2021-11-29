Participants Requested for Union City Christmas Parade

Participants are being sought for the Union City Christmas parade on Thursday night.

The parade will begin at 7:00 and will run north on First Street to Main Street.

Line-up will start at 5:30 in the Reelfoot Shopping Center parking lot, and is free to all participants.

Cash prizes will be awarded for the best float, best antique car and best decorated car.

Registration for parade entrants can be made the evening of the parade at the shopping center parking lot.

A rule for this years parade is no throwing of candy allowed, due to safety issues with children on the parade route.