Portions of Lake and Dyer County received damage from a line of thunderstorms that moved into the area late Monday afternoon.

Reid Yates, of Yates and Sons Culvert Company, told Thunderbolt News about major damage in Lake County.

Following the passage of the storm, Yates said damage was strewn over a wide area.

Reports of damage was also reported in Newbern following the storm.

The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation reported 4,728 customers were without power at the height of the storm.

Gibson Electric reports said 18 utility poles were broken in the Ridgely area, with outages scattered in Obion, Dyer, Crockett and Gibson County, along with some outages in Fulton and Hickman County.