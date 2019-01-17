A Carlisle County man was arrested, after twice being discovered passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle.

Reports said the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Department first received a call of a man passed out behind the wheel at an intersection on State Route 121 and 307.

When arriving to find no vehicle at the scene, deputies were then summoned to State Route 80 and US 51, where the same person was passed out and blocking traffic.

When locating the vehicle, reports said the driver, 47 year old Kenneth Williams of Bardwell, sped away and led officers on a pursuit on US 51.

Police were able to eventually box in the vehicle, with Willams taken into custody and 13 grams of synthetic drugs, and synthetic cigarettes seized.

He was charged with driving under the influence, fleeing and evading police and possession of synthetic drugs.