Passes and tickets for Union City High School basketball are now available.

All current “All-Sports Pass” holders will have the opportunity to receive a basketball season pass at no charge, by showing their pass to high school secretary Linda Graham.

Students who have already purchased “Student All-Sports Passes” will also be able to receive basketball season passes by Friday, November 13th.

Beginning on Monday, November 16th, anyone may purchase an 11 game basketball season pass for $50.

Also available will be an All-Sports Pass/Basketball Season Pass combo for $75, which is good for all regular season home basketball games and all regular season home spring sports contests.

After these sales are complete, any remaining tickets will be pre-sold prior to each game.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Union City game administration will not be accepting the “Complimentary Passes” that were issued to staff earlier this year, or All-Sports Passes, at the gate.

Face masks will be required for entry and temperature will be taken upon fans entering the gymnasium.