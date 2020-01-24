The engineering firm overseeing the renovation and energy project in Weakley County gave an update to the County Commission this week.

Last September, the Weakley County Commission approved the Weakley County Energy Project to be engineered by the PATH Company from Memphis, with a focus on LED lighting, controls and retro commissioning, and water management tools for six county buildings including the Courthouse, Library, Detention Center, Health Department, and the Election Commission/Ag Extension Office.

The largest majority and cost of the work will be on the courthouse building.

PATH Company Vice President of Business Development William Franklin told the commission this week…

Back in September, Franklin told a joint meeting of the county’s HEED and Finance, Ways, and Means committees that the energy project was guaranteed to save the county $63,000 dollars a year.