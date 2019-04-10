The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots will play a pre-season football game in Nashville in August.

The National Football League released the pre-season schedule, but specific game dates have not been set.

In Week 1 of pre-season play from August 8th thru the 11th, the Tennessee Titans will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles, with the Patriots coming to Nissan Stadium on the weekend of August 15th thru the 18th.

On August 25th, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play in Nashville, with the Titans to conclude the pre-season on August 29th or 30th on the road against the Chicago Bears.

The NFL regular season schedule will be announced later this month.