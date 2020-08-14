Patrols will be in place for schools in the Obion County School System beginning Monday.

With middle and high schools spread out over the county, Sheriff Karl Jackson said officers will be assisting with safety efforts for buses and car riders.

With the return to classes after an extended leave, Sheriff Jackson is urging safety and support for the system teachers.

Sheriff Jackson said the Troy Police Department and South Fulton Police Department also provide needed services for bus safety at their schools.