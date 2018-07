Patti’s 1880s Settlement will break ground on a new restaurant in August, five months after a fire destroyed the popular restaurant.

The groundbreaking will be Thursday, August 2 at 6:00 PM, with the restaurant set to re-open in January of 2019.

The fire in February resulted in restaurant being demolished, however, it’s stayed open with outdoor dining and the shops in the settlement have also remained open.

