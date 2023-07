Funeral services for Paul David Champagne, age 57, of Hickman, will be Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 1:00 at West Hickman Baptist Church in Hickman.

Burial will be in the Hickman City Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 11:00 until service time at the church.

Strong Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.