Paul Decker Steps Down as Football Coach at Obion County Central

Obion County Central is now seeking a new head football coach.

Coach Paul Decker has resigned from his position, after six years with the team and a 13-and-48 record.

The Rebels finished (1-9) last season, after starting the year with a 23-12 win against Gibson County.

Decker’s most successful season at Troy came in 2017, when his Rebels team went (5-7) and won their opening round Class-4A playoff game at Craigmont.

Decker is also a former head coach at Fulton City High School, and served three years as an assistant coach at Central with head coach Darren Bowling, before leaving with Bowling to coach at Dyersburg High School.

Reports indicate the search for a new head coach at Obion County Central will begin immediately.