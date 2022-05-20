Paul Maxwell Named Executive Director of Fulton County Transit Authority

A longtime Fulton County Transit Authority employee will change titles Monday.

Paul Maxwell, who has served as Assistant Director since April 2021, was named as the new Executive Director by the Board of Directors during their May meeting.

Maxwell replaces former Transit Authority Executive Director Kenney Etherton, who retired on April 15th after 38 years in public service.

Maxwell began on May 4th of 2004, to serve as Operations Manager.

In 2007, he was named Kentucky Transit Director of the Year and Fulton County Transit Authority was named Outstanding Transit Facility of the Year.