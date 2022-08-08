Paul Tinkle inducted into Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame

Thunderbolt Radio & Digital President and General Manager Paul Tinkle was inducted in the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame Saturday night during a ceremony at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Murfreesboro.

Joining Paul Tinkle in this year’s Hall of Fame class were Bill Hagy, George Plaster, and Larry Ward in the Career category.

Meanwhile, Jack Eaton, George D. Hay, Jim Wilson, and Randy Wood were inducted in the Legacy category.

Hall of Famer Paul Tinkle (center) is pictured with his wife, Diane, and his son, Jordan (far right), along with the Thunderbolt Radio & Digital family.

Paul Tinkle will be inducted into another Hall of Fame Saturday night when the Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame inducts its inaugural class.