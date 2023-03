Here is the final play of Westview’s 44-42 win over York Institute, in the TSSAA Class 2A State Tournament on Thursday afternoon.

WCMT Sports Paul Tinkle calling the play.(AUDIO)

The Westview Lady Chargers will now face the Community Lady Vikings on Friday night at 6:00.

Broadcast of the game can be heard on Mix 101.3 WCMT with Paul Tinkle and Vic Durall.