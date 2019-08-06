Six people will take their place in the Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame tonight, including Thunderbolt Broadcasting President Paul Tinkle.

Tinkle has almost 50 years in the radio business, and is a multiple Associated Press award winner during his career.

Joining Tinkle with induction into the Hall of Fame will include Valerie Calhoun, the co-host of Good Morning Memphis on WHBQ-TV and recipient of five Emmys.

Joe Edwards was the longtime music beat writer for the Associated Press Nashville office, who retired after 42 years of service.

Earl Freudenberg, of Chattanooga, has over fifty years in broadcast journalism and was named 1981 State Broadcaster of the Year.

Francis “Red” O’Donnell was a Nashville Banner columnist who is being recognized posthumously, and Bill Williams is an anchor emeritus at Knoxville’s WBIR-TV.

The induction ceremonies will take place tonight in Murfreesboro, during the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters Annual Conference.