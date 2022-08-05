Paul Tinkle to be inducted Saturday into Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame

Thunderbolt Radio and Digital President and General Manager Paul Freeman Tinkle is being inducted this weekend into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.

Hall of Fame President Pamela Furr tells Thunderbolt Radio News why Mr. Tinkle deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

(AUDIO)

She added Mr. Tinkle was nominated and elected by his peers across the state.

(AUDIO)

Joining Paul Tinkle in this year’s Hall of Fame class are Bill Hagy, George Plaster, and Larry Ward in the Career category.

Jack Eaton, George D. Hay, Jim Wilson, and Randy Wood are being inducted in the Legacy category.

The Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Saturday night in Murfreesboro.