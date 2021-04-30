April 30, 2021
Paving of final driving surface on US 641 at the south edge of Murray starts Wednesday

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to pave the final driving surface along a section of U.S. 641 at the south edge of Murray in Calloway County starting Wednesday.

This work zone runs from the U.S. 641-Business/Glendale Road intersection at mile point 6.660 extending southward to mile point 5.53 at the Clarks River Bridge, a distance of about 1.13 miles.

KYTC spokesperson Keith Todd says the final round of paving is expected to take about five days to complete, weather permitting.

