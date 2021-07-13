Paving to Begin on I-69 Project in Obion County

A crowd of people gathered in Union City Tuesday morning to celebrate a milestone of the I-69 road construction project.

The ceremony on the I-69 bridge over Highway 51, was held in advance of paving that will begin in Obion County.

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright hosted the event, and described the beginning of the blacktop phase.(AUDIO)

Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff said today was a day to celebrate in Obion County.

Also speaking during the ceremony was Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff, State Senator John Stevens, and State Representatives Rusty Grills and Tandy Darby.