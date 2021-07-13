July 13, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Paving to Begin…

Paving to Begin on I-69 Project in Obion County

Paving to Begin on I-69 Project in Obion County

TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright talks about the beginning of the paving phase on the I-69 project in Obion County…(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)

8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff speaks to the crowd during the I-69 paving ceremony in Union City…..(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

 

 

 

A crowd of people gathered in Union City Tuesday morning to celebrate a milestone of the I-69 road construction project.

The ceremony on the I-69 bridge over Highway 51, was held in advance of paving that will begin in Obion County.

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright hosted the event, and described the beginning of the blacktop phase.(AUDIO)

Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff said today was a day to celebrate in Obion County.

 

Also speaking during the ceremony was Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff, State Senator John Stevens, and State Representatives Rusty Grills and Tandy Darby.

Charles Choate

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology