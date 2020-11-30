The Trenton Peabody Golden Tide won their 36th game in a row to advance to Cookeville for the third year in a row. Peabody defeated Waverly in the semifinals Friday night 42-7.

Tide Coach Shane Jacobs takes us through the game.

Coach Jacobs says his team is excited for another shot at the title.

The title-defending coach says he actually forgot how many wins in a row that Peabody had until he asked the Golden Tide’s biggest fan.

Coach Jacobs says the streak is more than just a number.

Peabody will play Meigs County Saturday at 3:00 in Cookeville.