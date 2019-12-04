Peabody’s Shane Jacobs and Lake County’s Josh Puckett are among the finalists for the Tennessee Titans High School Coach of the Year award.

The award recognizes high school football coaches who continuously demonstrate excellence in their profession, dedication to their football programs and focus on the safety and character of their players. Their team’s regular and postseason performance is also taken into consideration.

Coach Jacobs has led the Peabody Golden Tide to a (14-0) record and will play Meigs County Saturday for the Class 2A State Championship.

Coach Puckett’s Falcons are also (14-0) and will play Friday against Greenback for the Class 1A state title.

Other finalists include: Trey Adams from Evangelical Christian School in Cordova; Tony Brunetti from Pearl Cohn High School in Nashville; Marty Euverard from Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville; Derek Hunt from Maryville High School in Maryville; Ralph Potter from McCallie School in Chattanooga; Bryson Rosser from Knoxville Central High School in Knoxville; and Shawn Witten from Elizabethton High School in Elizabethton.

The High School Coach of the Year award winner will be announced following the conclusion of the 2019 BlueCross Bowl.

The winning coach receives a grant in the amount of $2,000 to benefit his football program, as well as an all-expense paid trip to the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

The team’s award winner automatically qualifies for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award.

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award winner – announced in January – receives $10,000 and his high school football program is awarded $15,000.