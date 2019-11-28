The Trenton Peabody Golden Tide defeated Fairley 29-28 in overtime Friday to remain undefeated and advance to the semifinal round of the high school football playoffs.

Peabody coach Shane Jacobs said it was a great game to be a part of.

Coach Jacobs explained how Peabody came out with the win.

Peabody will now play Riverside in the semifinal round this week.

(13-0) Peabody will travel to (8-5) Decatur County Riverside Friday night with a trip to the State Championship on the line. Kickoff is set for 7:00.