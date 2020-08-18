Law enforcement officers in Hickman had a peaceful ending to a Saturday morning standoff that involved a weapon.

Police reports said around 3:45 in the morning, Jack and Elizabeth Gilbert, of 1219 Moscow Avenue, reported their son, 40 year old Justin Alondo Warren, came into the home searching for car keys.

When refusing to hand over the keys, due to the son’s obvious impairment, reports said Warren threatened to kill his father with a handgun.

After handing over the keys, police said Warren wrecked the vehicle less than a mile from the home.

The police report stated Warren returned back to his parents home, and still possesed the weapon.

After officers from the Hickman Police Department, and Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, surrounded the home, Warren was convinced to surrender.

Multiple charges were issued against Warren which included possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine firearm enhanced, resisting arrest and first degree robbery.