Pearl Harbor Soldier Buried Thursday in Kentucky

Flags are flying at half-staff in Kentucky this August 5th day, to honor a state soldier who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

23 year old Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Alphard Owsley, of Paris, died on December 7th of 1941.

His remains were identified last year, and will be interred in his hometown this afternoon.

Owsley was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Owsley.

Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of the fallen soldier.