Pedestrian escapes serious injury after being hit crossing the street in Martin

A pedestrian escaped serious injury after being hit by a car early Sunday morning in downtown Martin.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says the accident happened around 3:30 that morning on South Lindell Street as 23-year-old James England, of Lafayette, Arkansas, was walking in the crosswalk of the Brian Brown Memorial Walkway and was hit by a car driven by 64-year-old Sharon Rhodes of Dresden.

The impact caused England to roll up onto the hood, hit the windshield, causing damage and pushing the windshield inward.

Assistant Chief Fuqua says England only suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Miss Rhodes was cited with Violation of Pedestrian’s Right of Way in Crosswalks.