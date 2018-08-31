A pedestrian was killed late last night on Highway 69 in Henry County.

THP Lieutenant Brad Wilbanks says 31-year-old Thomas Toler of Paris was killed around 10:35 Thursday night while walking on Highway 69 near the Henry County Airport.

Wilbanks says 26-year-old Jessica Goodrum of Cottage Grove, was traveling southbound on Highway 69 near Diggs Road and Toler was walking in the southbound lane of the highway when he was struck.

Goodrum was injured in the accident, but her condition is not known at this time.

