A pedestrian-vehicle accident in Fulton County on Thursday claimed the life of one person.

The accident occurred Thursday afternoon just after 1:00 near the Cayce community on Highway 94.

92 year old Dairus Carr was reportedly checking his mailbox at his residence, when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

Mr. Carr later died from his injuries.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 were called to investigate, and the official report has not been released.