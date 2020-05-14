Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff will be in Washington on Friday, to vote on a Democratic written stimulus package.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Congressman Kustoff said the bill contains many items, including a plan to possibly eliminate local control of elections.

Congress Kustoff said he feels the bill will die following a vote in House.

Nancy Pelosi’s “Heroes Act” stimulus plan contains 1,800 pages, and also included $10,000 for every family of an individual, who died after testing positive for coronavirus.