Pennington named spring 2023 Beth Maloan Outstanding Student Employee

UT Martin has named Emily Pennington as the recipient of the spring 2023 Beth Maloan Outstanding Student Employee award for her outstanding job performance and dedication to the university.

Pennington is a senior mass media and strategic communication major from McMinnville who works in the Office of University Relations. She has served as the writing intern for the 2022-23 academic year. Her responsibilities include writing news releases and feature stories about UT Martin people, events, activities, recognitions and more.

“When considering Emily’s service, important descriptors come to mind, including reliability, persistence, professional growth, and accomplished communicator,” said Bud Grimes, vice chancellor for communications and marketing. “Emily is a person who represents the best of UT Martin and University Relations.”

Pennington has also spent her collegiate career being a community service advocate. She holds the Miss Northwest Tennessee crown and uses that platform to share information about “Embracing the Elderly,” a program that provides supplies and offers volunteer hours to nursing homes across Tennessee.

The Beth Maloan Outstanding Student Employee Award is named for the late Beth Maloan, a longtime UT Martin director of budgeting and payroll, who was a strong advocate of student employment. The award recognizes exemplary work ethic and commitment to the university. This award, which consists of a plaque and $1,000 check, is given each semester to a student nominated by his or her supervising office or department.