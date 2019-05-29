A Pennsylvania fugitive, wanted for multiple charges that included rape, has been arrested in Fulton.

Fulton police reports said information was obtained by Pennsylvania State Police, advising that 40 year old Steven Alan Deluke was staying at the Kingsway Motel.

Reports said Deluke was wanted on charges of rape and aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion, and several other related charges involving a 14-year old girl last August.

Officers with the Fulton and South Fulton Police Departments made contact with Deluke at the motel, and he was arrested without incident.

The report said Deluke was charged with being a fugitive from justice, and is now awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.