Agriculture officials in Kentucky are concerned about seeds being received in the mail by state residents.

Commissioner Ryan Quarles said several reports have been received from homeowners about the unsolicited seeds.

On the Kentucky Department of Agriculture website, Quarles speaks about the possible dangers of the seeds.

The Commissioner said several states are now reporting residents who have also received packages of foreign seeds.

Anyone in Kentucky who receives a package, is urged to place it in an air-tight container, then contact the Department of Agriculture for further instructions.