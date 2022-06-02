June 2, 2022
Perfect Attendance Earns Recognition for Union City Elementary Students

Union City Elementary School students were recognized for their perfect attendance….(photos: Mike Hutchens – Union City Schools Communications Director)

Union City Elementary student Brayson Smith received a $100 gift card from principal Allison Palmer for his years of perfect attendance….

Two dozen Union City Elementary School students were recently recognized for having perfect attendance for the 2021-22 school year.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said fourth-grader Brayson Smith received a special mention, for having perfect attendance for five years.

Brayson received a $100 gift card for his daily commitment to education from Principal Allison Palmer.

Four other Elementary School students were celebrated for perfect attendance in back-to-back years, which included Clara Elliott, Jade Andrews, Brayden Andrews, and Alan Martinez.

Photos of the students with perfect attendance have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

