In a preseason poll of the league’s head coaches and sports information directors, the UT Martin women’s basketball team has been predicted to finish second in the OVC standings as announced at the conference’s annual media day.

Senior Emanye Robertson and sophomore Chelsey Perry were also recognized as Preseason All-OVC selections.

The voting panel picked Belmont as the preseason favorite while Bruin senior Darby Maggard was named the league’s Preseason Player of the Year. The Skyhawk duo was joined on the Preseason All-OVC team by Maggard, Tia Wooten (Tennessee State), Miranda Crockett (Morehead State), Tesia Thompson (Southeast Missouri), Jenny Roy (Belmont), Grace Lennox (Eastern Illinois), Mackenzie Coleman (Tennessee Tech) and Taylor Robertson (Tennessee State).

The Skyhawks are coming off yet another successful campaign in which the squad notched their seventh postseason appearance in the past eight years with a 19-15 campaign while posting a 13-6 mark in league play to finish second and earn the league’s automatic berth into the Postseason WNIT.

While the team found success down the stretch, the Skyhawks must replace 56 percent of the team’s scoring from a season ago. As a whole, UTM boasts five returners from last season while anticipating 10 others to make their Skyhawk debuts during the 2018-19 season.

The 2018-19 campaign tips off on Tuesday, November 6 when the Skyhawks play host to Samford in the friendly confines of the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.

For information on single-game and season tickets, contact ticket manager Fran Spears at the Skyhawk Ticket Office, located in Room 1091 in the Skyhawk Fieldhouse or call (731) 881-7207.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...