Person of Interest Sought in Paducah Wal-Mart Fire

Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman, who may have information about a fire at Paducah’s southside Walmart.

Officers and Paducah firefighters were dispatched just before 6:00 last Saturday, to a fire in the ladies restroom at the store.

A customer discovered the fire and reported it to employees, who called 911.

It was determined that someone had intentionally set fire to paper toilet seat covers.

Paducah police detectives have released a photo of the woman, who may have information about the fire.