UT Martin officials say university Mail Services will resume Friday after a person who had been in the area with COVID-19 symptoms tested negative for the virus.

Mail Services was closed Wednesday and employees were sent home after the possible case became known.

Director of University Relations Bud Grimes says the area was cleaned by the university’s Physical Plant following CDC standards and using CDC-approved disinfectant.

Grimes urges the UTM community to be vigilant with handwashing and social distancing.