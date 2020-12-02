After a survey of over 530,000 pet owners, the top names for dogs and cats has been released for 2020.

Trupanion, a medical insurer for pets, revealed their annual survey findings on Tuesday, showing Bella as the top dog name for the year, and Luna as the top cat name.

The dog list of Top-10 names included Bailey, Daisy, Cooper, Mollie and Lola.

On the feline side, the list included Bella, Oliver, Leo, Milo and Simba.

The Top-10 list of dogs and cats had each animal being named Luna, Lucy, Max and Charlie.