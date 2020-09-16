Residents of East Cheatam Street and North First Street in Union City, have requested the closing of a nightclub in their neighborhood.

A petition was presented to Council members pertaining to the Club 1-Hunnid, which was read aloud at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.

Following the reading of the petition, Mayor Terry Hailey explained the request from homeowners near the site. (AUDIO)

The neighborhood petition organizer, Russell Whatley, was given an opportunity to address the Council. (AUDIO)

The zoning request follows the fatal shooting of Robert “Pooh” Williams during the early morning hours of August 30th, in which police estimate over 50 shots were fired by multiple individuals.

During the discussion, Bedford Dunavant informed Council members that the owner of the nightclub building was going to have the building removed within the next two weeks.