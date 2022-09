Funeral services for Phil Dane, age 68, of Memphis, formerly of Martin, will be Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 4:00 at First Baptist Church in Martin.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 1, 2022, from noon until 2:00 in the Special Occasions Room at Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, and Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 2:00 until service time at First Baptist Church in Martin.