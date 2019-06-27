A local singer-songwriter will be on hand to close out the summer music concert series at Discovery Park of America tonight.

Phillip Coleman will perform with a band on the stage, near the Train Depot, at 7:45.

Tonight’s closing show will also feature the UT-Martin band, Coffey and Carithers, starting at 6:00.

Coleman has seen success with his Nashville songwriting, penning a Grammy nominated hit “Cost of Livin’” recorded by Ronnie Dunn, “All Kinds of Kinds” which was the “Song of the Year” for Miranda Lambert, and his co-writing of the song “Never Gonna Feel Like That Again” on the blockbuster Kenny Chesney album, “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem”.

Gates will open tonight at 5:00, with all members admitted free, and non-members paying a $5.00 gate admission.